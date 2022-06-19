It's going to be One Electric Day in Bribie Island and Southport when this lineup of Australian Rock royalty and the queen of the scream, Suzi Quatro head into town.
The immensely popular Victorian based music festival, One Electric Day will spread its wings and take the show interstate with a stop off in Queensland in November 2022.
Over the past decade, One Electric Day has solidified its reputation as one of Victoria's favourite one-day music festivals and with a line up of: Suzi Quatro, Noiseworks, The Angels, The Screaming Jets and Chocolate Starfish it will sell out quickly.
Chocolate Starfish frontman, Adam Thompson spoke exclusively to The Bulletin and the Times and spoke of his beginnings becoming a frontman.
"The moment I knew I wanted to become a frontman was with the loss of my mum," Thompson said.
"That happened when I was a teenager and it spurred me onto this journey of getting the most out of life.
"When I wrote my first song, that created an ability in me to cathartically put out what was going on in my life.
"It's proven to stay with me for the past 30 years."
Creating mayhem in the name of rock 'n' roll around the country for 30 years with Chocolate Starfish, to be on this exciting rock 'n' roll lineup with friendly faces has Adam thrilled and ready to roll.
"This line up bar Noiseworks have worked together on a Red Hot Summer Tour about seven years ago," Thompson said.
"It was fantastic and we all loved it. We all get on really well. Dave Gleeson and the Brewster Brothers are some of my best mates.
"Suzie Quatro is a very giving person. One tour we all got up and jammed on a cover song. It's an absolutely fantastic lineup and I hope everyone comes out to support it."
Organiser Duane McDonald, who is also behind the Red Hot Summer Tour, said the opportunity to share the excitement of One Electric Day with audiences outside Werribee again this year is an exciting one.
"One Electric Day has become such a special event," McDonald said.
"We see fans returning year after year and it has become an important part of people's social calendar. We are always asked when One Electric Day will travel, so it is exciting that we have the opportunity to do that this year and even more so that Suzi Quatro will be joining us for the ride."
For anyone who hasn't seen a Chocolate Starfish show, this is one that is bound to bring out the best in the band and Adam.
"Expect the unpredictable. We never know what we're going to do. I'll jump off stage, run around in the audience, climb food trucks, anything is possible and it usually happens," Thompson said.
One Electric Day will be in Sandstone Point Hotel, Bribie Island on Saturday, November 26 and Sunday, November 27 at Broadwater Parklands Southport Queensland.
Pre-sale tickets go on sale from Tuesday, June 21 at 10am (AEST) to Wednesday, June 22 11am.
General admission goes on sale from Thursday, June 23 from 10am.
Tickets can be purchased at: www.ticketmaster.com.au
For more information, please visit www.oneelectricday.com.au
