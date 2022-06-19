POLICE have launched an investigation after a woman was found dead inside a Victoria Point home.
The woman's body was found inside a house on Elysian Street about 2.40pm on Sunday.
Advertisement
Other occupants of the property are assisting police with investigations.
The cause of the woman's death is currently unknown.
More to come
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.