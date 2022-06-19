Redland City Bulletin

Police investigating after woman found dead inside Victoria Point home on Elysian Street

By Jordan Crick
Updated June 19 2022 - 11:05pm, first published 10:32pm
INVESTIGATION: A woman has been found dead inside a Victoria Point home.

POLICE have launched an investigation after a woman was found dead inside a Victoria Point home.

Jordan Crick

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au

