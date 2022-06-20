Redland City Bulletin

Winter temperatures bring bream and tailor fishing to Cleveland

By Michael Des David
June 20 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GREAT CATCH: Jane Beatie caught writing and flathead using yabbies as bait. Picture: supplied.

Winter has arrived, and the water temperature has dropped making good weather for fishing.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.