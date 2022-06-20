Winter has arrived, and the water temperature has dropped making good weather for fishing.
Last week, I recorded a water temperature of 16 degrees centigrade.
The big winter bream will be improving their condition in preparation for their main spawning period, which peaks during July and August.
On a rising tide, bream is often seen swimming in shallow water as the incoming tide floods over the rubble or rocky shoreline.
Cleveland Point is a popular bream and tailor fishing spot on a winter's evening on an incoming tide.
The tailor has arrived in good numbers, and reports from the Gold Coast beaches show they are average-sized.
The Redland Bay Amateur Fishing Club enjoyed a cold camping trip to North Stradbroke Island.
They reported catching tailor, whiting, flathead, and dart.
The surprise was the large number of flathead caught in the surf-the most they have noticed for many years.
Flathead continues to show up all along the Redlands Coast, so it is worth targeting these fish.
I have found the vibe lures very effective when fishing from a kayak.
I paddle close to the shore at about 2-3 knots and work the vibe near the bottom.
The yellow tail pike and squid have shown up, so expect big snapper to be moving into the bay to feed on them.
The anglers fishing in the Redcliffe area report good catches of snapper but not many big ones.
Trevally is hanging around the piers and Raby Bay channels.
Use small lures to target them.
They put up a great fight for their size.
The minimum legal size is 30 cm in length.
Last Thursday, Jane Beatie spent an enjoyable morning on the water.
With only a slight breeze, conditions were ideal for boating.
Jane caught a whiting and flathead using yabbies as bait.
The flathead was destined for the plate, so there was no kiss and release this time.
Well done, Jane; that is a great catch.
In the freshwater, Ray Kennedy made a solo trip downstream of the western arm of Lake Hinze.
The water clarity is improving, and he found plenty of small fish in a water depth of twenty feet.
He caught fifty-three bass in total on live shrimp bait.
If you have any fishing questions, photographs of your catch or if you would like a coaching session, please get in touch with Michael at desdavidmichael@gmail.com.
