Some of the best young international rugby union stars will take the field at Judy Holt Park for a warm up match ahead of the Under 20s Oceana Rugby Championships next weekend.
Redlands Rugby Union is gearing up for a big Saturday of rugby as it hosts the New Zealand and Argentinian under 20s teams as they prepare for the international competition on the Sunshine Coast in July.
Advertisement
Club president Michael King said having a high level of rugby played in the Redlands would be a great boost for the grassroots club.
"We're trying to make it as big as possible. It was a great opportunity that came our way and we just had to take it with both hands," he said.
"It's the beginning of a five year plan and we are hpoing that these men playing this weekend will represent their countries in the Rugby World Cup in Australia in 2027.
"If this weekend goes well, we are hopeful to be nominated as a training venue for the 2027 World Cup."
Mr King said securing the match was the next step in growing the club.
"I think it expands our community involvement with the juniors and that's what it's all about," he said.
"When they offered us the game we all knew it would promote the game not just at a premier league level but in a community club like ourselves as well."
The Argentina team will train throughout the week at Judy Holt Oval from Tuesday June 21 until Friday before the warm up match.
The women's team will kick off first with round matches at 10am and 11.20am on Saturday June 25.
The international derby will begin at 3pm on Judy Holt Oval.
The weekend will also be the mudcrabs' Old Boys Day and sponsors day so the club is pulling out all of the stops to welcome the tourists.
Read more sport and community news at redlandcitybulletin.com.au.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.