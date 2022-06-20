Redland City Bulletin

Argentina and New Zealand U20s to play warm up match in Redlands

EL
By Emily Lowe
June 20 2022 - 5:00am
PLAY ON: Redland women's rugby teams will play curtain raiser games ahead of a warm up match between Argentina and New Zealand under 20s teams at Judy Holt Park on Saturday June 25.

Some of the best young international rugby union stars will take the field at Judy Holt Park for a warm up match ahead of the Under 20s Oceana Rugby Championships next weekend.

