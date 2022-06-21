REDLANDS United have overcome a gutsy and resolute Southside Eagles to pick up a valuable three points and move to second on the FQPL1 ladder.
Eagles put Redlands under pressure as soon as the match commenced, but the Red Devils defence kept them at bay.
From that point on it seemed as if the game was played mainly in Eagles half, with the visitors trying to catch Redlands on quick breakaways.
Redlands were continually pressuring the Eagles goal but their dogged defense proved hard to break down.
Ryan Hughes managed to get in front of his defender about nine minutes into the game only for his shot to be stopped by the keeper.
Redlands were dominating the play. That changed on 15 minutes when against the run of play Eagles caught United on a fast break down the right.
The cross in front of the box saw Eagles' Michael Van Gend slide in past his defender and push the ball home to give Eagles an unexpected 1-0 lead.
Redlands were not to be denied for too long and just five minutes later the Red Devils had their reward for all their possession.
Some quick passing football from Ben Njie and Santana released Liam O'Bryan at pace into the box and his first time shot rocketed into the net to level the scores.
The Red Devils moved the ball around trying to spread the defence with their usual speed and one touch movement, and dominated possession in the first half.
Eagles were reduced to making a couple of counter-attack raids, but Redlands Goalkeeper Joel D'Cruz was never really challenged.
The Red Devils started the second half as they had finished the first, continually pressuring the Eagles goal.
The tempo of the game changed completely on 59 minutes when Eagles were reduced to 10 men following a red card incident.
From that moment on the game was played predominantly in Eagles half, with the visitors defending stoutly.
Redlands were becoming increasingly frustrated as the game became a seemingly never-ending procession of corners.
United continued moving the ball around but the visitors were steadfast in their role, blocking every attempt on goal from the Red Devils.
Just as the clock ticked over towards 90 minutes the Red Devils moved the ball forward where Sumiyoshi made no mistake, slotting it past the despairing keeper to give the Red Devils a deserved lead 2-1.
The goal spurred Eagles into action, however the Red Devils defense stood firm and absorbed everything that Eagles sent forward to close out the game 2-1.
Redlands Head Coach Graham Harvey was happy with how his team stuck to their task.
"[It was] a tough game conceding first against these guys who make it very difficult for you to break them down.
"[I'm] pleased that the subs came on and made a difference. The boys have been really good at training this week, so it's kind of nice to see the goals we scored are actually from stuff that we've worked on at training."
The Red Devils are back on the road next week, but only a short trip to Underwood Park as they prepare for a top of the table clash with Rochedale Rovers on Friday, June 24 at 8.30pm.
