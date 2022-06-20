Redland Hockey Association players brought took their sticks up north for a the state Women's Masters championships in Townsville.
Redland hockey players travelled to Queensland this month for the Queensland Women's Masters Hockey State Championships in Townsville from June 10-12.
It was an attempt to escape the cold of Brisbane, but the women were greeted by the coldest morning in Townsville so far this year.
Redlands Team Two kicked off their competition with an early morning 0-0 draw against Townsville which was a top effort as the team had never trained or played together before.
Team One then took to the field to also verse the home team, Townsville One and a tough first game led to some injuries and a 3-0 loss for the tourists.
Team Two played again at 2.45pm, dressed as cowgirls and grooving to Achy Breaky Heart for the comeptition wide warmup dance challenge.
They had a great start to the game with a goal in the eight minute.
The goals kept coming in the second half, with two goals to Robyn Anderson.
Team One followed suit at 6pm with a tough game against Brisbane.
The ladies had strong defence with the final score 1-0, with Coach Tammy Drews named best on ground for her leadership and control on the field.
Day two for Team Two started with a game at 8:30am against Cairns who sat on the top of the ladder.
The ladies kept Cairns to a nil all draw. It was a tough match and the team stepped up to the challenge.
Team One then took to the field, also versing Cairns who were near the top of the ladder in their pool.
Their determination and fight kept the score line at 0-0 at halftime, but two unlucky goals in the last two quarters ended the game with a 0-2 loss.
After a lunch break both teams warmed up together.
Team Two then its their last round robin game against Gold Coast, which was another evenly matched game.
The ladies came away with a 1-1 draw, with the goal going to Anderson.
The game also produced the first and only card of the tournament during this game.
At the same time, Team One played Gympie in their first crossover match of the weekend.
The ladies came away with their first win 2-1. With a goal from Drews a straight shot in a penalty corner, and a sneaky goal from Blossom Cardoz Dsilva.
Goal assists came from Gina and Kim Curnow who helped get the ball into the attacking circle in a beautiful play.
A card was also given out to Team One in this game.
On the third and final day, both teams played off for positions five and six in Divisions two and six, with Team One versing Brisbane Two again, and Team Two versing the Sunshine Coast.
Team Two ladies played their best game yet, with all players working well as a team to pass and lead, coming away with a 1-0 win.
Team One and Brisbane Two played their first match on grass. were playing off for positions 5 and 6 in their first match on grass.
Taking the field was a challenge, with heat stroke taking one of players off the field.
Team One fought hard but went down 0-1 to Brisbane Two.
Coach's award for the player of the tournament for Team One went to Nicola Sheather, who strapped all the wounds, ran all over the field, and sacrificed her subbing time to help the team in each game.
Overall, at the end of the tournament, the Team 2 ladies came fifth in Division six after an undefeated run, despite the draws, and Team One placed sixth.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
