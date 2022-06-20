FORMER Brisbane Lions player Matt Hammelmann kicked a career-high 14 goals to help Redland-Victoria Point earn their biggest state league win in almost a decade.
The Sharks booted 28 goals on their way to racking up a 138-point win over Surfers Paradise Demons at Totally Workwear Park on Saturday.
Coach Phil Carse said it was the best game Hammelmann had produced across his career at the Sharks.
"That is saying a bit because he has certainly put in a lot of big games over the years," he said.
"He was just outstanding with his marking contests and his speed on the lead.
"He had one of those days where he was a bit of a magnet to the footy and everything he did turned into a goal.
"He did most of the damage in the second half. He gave the boys a lot of confidence that every time they were forward of centre they could get it to him nice and quick to advantage."
Carse said the forward line also stood up, with Matt Waters, Jarrod Huddy and Peter Yagmoor tallying seven goals between them.
Caleb Franks was another stand-out for the side in midfield, along with key defenders Adrian Williams and Mitch Stallard.
The Sharks will be looking to maintain the rage when they clash with Morningside at home next weekend.
That match, to be played at Victoria Point, will be the side's last before the players get a well-earned break over the bye weekend.
"This will be our tenth consecutive week of playing now without a rest," Carse said.
"The boys have had a really good run but they are due for a freshen up next week."
Carse said the side's focus at training this week would be on continuing the attacking football they have played this season to help them to second spot on the QAFL ladder.
"Some individuals are still looking for their top form, so like always we are still looking for improvement," he said.
"We still think we have a couple of gears left in us before we head towards the finals."
The first bounce at Totally Workwear Park for next Saturday's Morningside clash is 2pm.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
