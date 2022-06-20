Redland City Bulletin

Matt Hammelmann kicks career-best 14 goals as Sharks thump hapless Demons

JC
By Jordan Crick
June 20 2022 - 5:00am
STAR MAN: Matt Hammelmann, pictured here in a previous game, booted 14 goals for Redland-Victoria Point in their 138-point win over Surfers Paradise. Photo: Highflyer Images

FORMER Brisbane Lions player Matt Hammelmann kicked a career-high 14 goals to help Redland-Victoria Point earn their biggest state league win in almost a decade.

