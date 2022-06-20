AN Alexandra Hills man is among 12 people charged after a south-east Queensland police operation into alleged drug trafficking on social media.
Body worn camera footage seen by the Redland City Bulletin shows police arresting several people, including a man who is put in cuffs near poker machines at an unidentified pub.
Logan Major and Organised Crime Squad detectives launched Operation Uniform Riding after community members raised the alarm about drug trafficking in social media groups.
Police posed as drug customers online, buying various quantities of cannabis, cocaine, LSD, methamphetamine, magic mushrooms and sweets infused with THC.
The investigation came to a head on Thursday, June 16 where police carried out 11 search warrants between the Redlands and Redcliffe.
Police say they uncovered quantities of cocaine, MDMA, methylamphetamine, cannabis, firearms and large sums of cash.
A total of 12 people were charged, including a 49-year-old Alexandra Hills man who is due to face Cleveland Magistrates Court next month.
His charges relate to trafficking dangerous drugs, supplying dangerous drugs and possession of cannabis.
A 22-year-old Hillcrest man is also among those charged and will front Beenleigh Magistrates Court on July 28.
Detective Superintendent Brendan Smith warned dealers operating on social media that their customers could be undercover police officers.
"This operation demonstrates that the anonymous nature of social media platforms is a myth," he said.
"Law enforcement adapts to challenges to keep the community safe and bring offenders to justice."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
