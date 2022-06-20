Redland City Bulletin

Alexandra Hills man, 49, among 12 charged in south-east Queensland police sting

JC
By Jordan Crick
Updated June 20 2022 - 11:23pm, first published 10:00pm
AN Alexandra Hills man is among 12 people charged after a south-east Queensland police operation into alleged drug trafficking on social media.

