High tech gadgets are set to provide a boost for the future of the Redlands Coast rural sector.
The Redlands Coast AgTech Field Day showcased automation and robotic innovation technology, placed within the $146 million a year local agriculture and horticulture industry at the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries Redlands Research Centre this month.
Deputy Mayor Cr Julie Talty said agricultural technology, also known as agtech, would grow knowledge-intensive jobs on Redlands Coast.
"While Redlands Coast has evolved from its mostly rural past, rural enterprises are still very important to our economy," Cr Talty said.
"The latest data shows that the total value of agricultural output in Redland City last financial year exceeded $146 million.
"This comes as our agricultural industry faces strong challenges, not the least from higher productivity farming in other regions and competition for land use.
The day was attended by local, regional and interstate businesses showcasing their tech gadgets that help them work.
"...We see advancements in technology and the work of the Redlands Research Facility as key to strengthening our agricultural sector and ensuring it continues its legacy on Redlands Coast," she said.
"Council's Redlands Coast Rural Enterprises Industry Sector Plan 2019-2024 outlines how we can best support our rural enterprises industry sector and strengthen its linkages with other key industries in the city."
Cr Talty said Redlands Coast AgTech Field Day was one of the many ways in which Council supported local industry.
"It also demonstrates the dynamic partnership between Redland City Council and the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries which is helping to identify and develop local opportunities," she said.
