A WOMAN who spent three days in an induced coma after going into cardiac arrest at a Brisbane pub has thanked the Redlands paramedics and good Samaritans who rushed to her aid.
Jan Williams is estimated to have been without a pulse for about 15 minutes at the Mansfield Tavern and went onto spend two and a half weeks in hospital after the episode.
The 58-year-old Calamvale resident credits paramedics with saving her life.
"If it wasn't for Alex and the other paramedics, I wouldn't be here now," Ms Williams said.
"I was in hospital for two and a half weeks and they have inserted a defibrillator into me.
"If my heart gets to a certain heart rate, it gives me an electric shock."
Ms Williams said she had not shown any signs of ill health in the hours leading up to her cardiac arrest.
Her sister realised something was wrong when Ms Williams began slumping in her chair.
The pub band stopped playing as bystanders rushed to Ms Williams' aid and called triple zero for emergency assistance.
A dispatcher talked the good Samaritans through compressions as they used an automated external defibrillator (AED) to administer two shocks to the 58-year-old.
Paramedics gave Ms Williams a further five shocks before taking her to hospital, where she spent three days in an induced coma.
"I can't remember anything from that day," Ms Williams said.
"There were doctors and nurses at the tavern at the time. I was just lucky that they were there as well.
"They did CPR on me until the paramedics got there.
"I am very lucky that I haven't got any brain damage, because I think it was a fair while that I had no blood flow to my brain."
Capalaba Paramedic Alex Cattaneo said paramedics were nearby the Mansfield Tavern when they were called to Jan's aid.
"When we arrived there were a number of off-duty nurses and doctors who were performing CPR," he said.
"They were doing a really good job and we joined in with the resuscitation, taking the lead from there.
"Soon after our arrival we got the return of a pulse."
Ms Williams visited the Capalaba Ambulance Station to thank paramedics for their response, handing over a certificate of appreciation and other gifts.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
