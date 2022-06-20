Queenslanders have been urged to get fire ready this winter as part of a new advertising campaign reminding families about the importance of household fire safety.
The digital advertising campaign was launched this week with Queenslanders reminded of the fire dangers posed during the cooler months.
Winter marks the peak season for house fires throughout the state with Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) crews responding to approximately 40 incidents a week.
The campaign has reminded people to check that their smoke alarms work and that each household has a well-practised fire escape plan in place.
QFES Commissioner Greg Leach said people need to be vigilant when using cooking equipment or electrical items.
"Common household items used during the winter months such as heaters and electric blankets can also be a fire hazard if not used or maintained correctly," Mr Leach said.
"It's important to remember to never leave cooking unattended, keep flammable items like tea towels and oven mitts away from cooking areas and keep the saucepan lid handy as it could be used to smother a fire," he said.
"Our firefighters are ready to respond to house fires but families need to be prepared, have a fire escape plan in place and remember to be vigilant when using cooking equipment, heaters or electrical items."
According to Fire and Emergency Services Minister Mark Ryan, only 23 per cent of young families felt well-prepared for serious house fires and 38 per cent did not have a fire escape plan in place.
Mr Ryan said it was particularly important for the campaign to target young families.
"House fires can impact anyone, in any type of home and can move quickly, but we know that families with young children have the added consideration of making sure very small children get out safely too," Mr Ryan said.
"Having a clear, simple and well-practised fire escape plan and working smoke alarms will save lives because it gives you the earliest warning of a fire and a clear plan to get out quickly."
Mr Ryan said creating a fire plan was easy and encouraged Queenslanders to use the QFES fire education programs to help teach young children.
"Young children are particularly vulnerable to smoke inhalation and toxic fumes, should the unthinkable happen," he said.
"Making and practising a plan is quick, easy and can even make something scary, fun for children."
Queensland homeowners have also been reminded to get ahead and switch to interconnected smoke alarms before the state-wide 2027 deadline.
The law to switch to interconnected smoke alarms was introduced following a deadly house fire in Slacks Creek more than a decade ago which claimed 11 lives.
"When one alarm goes off, they all go off, and every second counts in a house fire so the earlier you are warned, the better your chances are to get out safely," Mr Leach said.
Queenslanders are encouraged to head to the QFES website for more information on how to prepare for house fires.
I'm a journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, the Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times. I've previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio covering politics, social justice and local community news.
