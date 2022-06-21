Redland seniors explored retirement living options, products and services right on their doorstep at the Bolton Clarke Moreton Shores Seniors Expo last week.
The not-for-profit healthcare and independent living service provider held the event at its Thornlands living facility to help seniors discover support opportunities available in the area.
Assistant Village Manager Debbie Grice said the expo was a one-stop-shop for all seniors looking for support to live independently at home, in retirement living or aged care.
"We get asked a lot of questions about different aspects of ageing and support, with people unsure of where to go, or who to ask their questions to," Debbie explained.
"The Expo aimed to showcase what is on offer as they step through their later lives, whether it's illness, remaining independent at home or their options for further care.
Exhibitors were representatives from Bolton Clarke At Home Support, Bolton Clarke InTouch digital independence systems and Be Healthy and Active health education sessions.
Other stalls included scooters and mobility, Movement 4 Health, A Better Ear, Redlands U3A, Redland Bay Men's Shed and the Bolton Clarke Moreton Shores resident's craft and art groups.
"The main question we wanted to answer was 'how can we assist them?'
"Having everyone in one place makes the process of asking for help so much more familiar and comfortable."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
