Redland City Bulletin
Council

WATCH: Congestion-busting Redlands road project to change daily commute

JC
By Jordan Crick
Updated June 21 2022 - 11:48pm, first published 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A fly-through animation of duplication and upgrade works planned for Panorama Drive and Wellington Street shows how the $90 million congestion-busting project is set to change the daily commute for motorists.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jordan Crick

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.