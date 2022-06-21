A fly-through animation of duplication and upgrade works planned for Panorama Drive and Wellington Street shows how the $90 million congestion-busting project is set to change the daily commute for motorists.
The video gives an insight into how the three-stage project will reshape the arterial over coming years, with several busy Thornlands and Cleveland intersections set to receive a major facelift.
Among the sweeping changes motorists can expect to see is a new-look intersection outside Redland Hospital, where a multi-level state government-funded car park is set to open this year.
Intersections will also replace roundabouts near South Street and Enterprise Street, both of which are major pinch-points for motorists heading into and away from the Cleveland CBD during peak travel periods.
The right turning lane at the intersection of Ziegenfusz Road will stretch back past Milner Place, giving more room for motorists travelling to Bayview State School and Carmel College.
It was one area residents identified as a major challenge for motorists when the Redland City Bulletin asked readers to voice their concerns on local traffic earlier this year.
Stage one of the project, which will stretch from Boundary Road to South Street, is scheduled to be completed in 2023.
Redland City Council approved funding for the first stage of the project in September 2020 and has made available on its website an animation of the planned works.
The project received extra attention in the lead up to the federal election last month due to the government's commitment to tip $15 million into intersection upgrades.
Mayor Karen Williams said earlier this year that the project would increase commuter safety and improve travel times around the city.
"Nobody likes being stuck in traffic and representing one of council's largest ever road investments, this project will reduce congestion and help residents get home to their families sooner," she said.
Cr Rowanne McKenzie said the project would improve safety for motorists, cyclists and pedestrians.
"Duplication of this road will see additional shoulders for cyclists, dedicated turning lanes, a pedestrian and cyclist shared path for the full length on the western side of the road, and signalised intersections," she said.
Panorama Drive and Wellington Street will be duplicated between Boundary Road and Russell Street, with the upgrades forecast to be completed in their entirety by 2030.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
