Celebrations for the Queen's Jubilee went off without a hitch in Cleveland last month and the Old SchoolHouse Gallery is showing no signs of slowing with a new exhibition that has artists feeling blue.
The Redlands Centre for Women and Cleveland Lions Club collaborated with the gallery to put on a market event for the Redlands community.
Advertisement
Gallery Market Committee member Caroline Ness said the Jubilee Market was a royally good day.
"Sue, Stephanie and Mike Scott did a great job organising the entertainment," she said.
"The Queensland Police piper was a masterstroke and the Blue Martini Jazz Band had people glued to their seats until the end, even after we drew the raffle.
"The food and coffee and tea were excellent and kept everyone warm when the breeze blew up or the clouds came over.
"It's quite a while since I've eaten haggis - that was a fun addition for our visitors."
The children's Decorate the Crown competition was a wide and competitive field with budding princes and princesses lining up to have their creations judged.
Sisters Amelia and Sophia were crowned best of the bunch on the day.
The gallery, womens centre and lions hope to continue the market as an annual event.
The Old SchoolHouse is now gearing up to open its latest exhibition "Essence of Blue" to open June 30.
Artists have considered the colour blue and what it means to them in their creations, so all artworks in the front galleries will feature a touch of blue.
Handcrafted bunting will also decorate the gallery inside and out.
The "Essence of Blue" exhibition will officially open on Saturday July 2 from 5.00pm and will feature in the gallery until Sunday July 31.
The gallery hours are Thursdays, Sundays and public holidays from 9.30am-4.30pm with big flags out when the doors are open.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.