Redland City Bulletin

Royal celebrations conclude as blue exhibition opens at gallery

EL
By Emily Lowe
June 22 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PRECIOUS GEMS: Sisters Amelia and Sophia won the children's crown decorating competition at the Old SchoolHouse Gallery's Queen's Jubilee Market. Picture: supplied.

Celebrations for the Queen's Jubilee went off without a hitch in Cleveland last month and the Old SchoolHouse Gallery is showing no signs of slowing with a new exhibition that has artists feeling blue.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EL

Emily Lowe

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.