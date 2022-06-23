Redland City Council is pulling out all the stops these school holidays with a range of winter boredom buster activities for kids across Redlands Coast.
Council has prepared facilities and spaces with resources to help keep kids busy, learn and enjoy their time off from school when holidays start from June 25.
Ms Williams said Council would put on events to make the July school holidays stress-free for parents and fun for their children.
"We know children look forward to having two weeks off at this time of year and Council mobilises its community venues and staff with a diverse range of free and low-cost activities for children and teens," Cr Williams said.
"Our Redland City Council libraries are a hive of activity with everything from a Lego Challenge to monster-making fun, family movies, yoga, bag-making and a magical morning of dress-ups inspired by the movie/stage show Frozen.
"There is no cost for our library activities, but you do need to book to secure your child's spot, with some events and activities already having a waiting list."
The IndigiScapes Centre also has a mix of activities and workshops for students of all ages and abilities.
Ranger Stacey and Geckoes Wildlife will put on a show educating young eco-warriors on the amazing adaptations local wilflife use ti thrive in their natural environment.
There will also be a beeswax wrap making workshop, wild weaving circle, papercrete planters activity and a cyanotype printing activity.
"We are fortunate to live in a region blessed with such a diverse and unique range of native species of flora and fauna and we want our children to learn about them and appreciate the beauty of our natural environment, as well as using natural products to tap into their creative side," Cr Williams said.
Redland Art Gallery is also hosting events and workshops with four events on Tuesday July 5, featuring paper animation with local artist Fiona West for children aged 5-10 years, followed by workshops for children aged 11-16 years, 'Indigo vessels' with Sandra Pearce on Thursday, July 7.
Bookings are essential for most activities as numbers are limited.
The Redland Performing Arts Centre will showcase words, science and circus skills with performance of the Alphabet of Awesome Science on July 9 and a workshop for kids aged 4-16 by Flipside Circus on July 7 and 8.
Details and booking information are available on the RPAC website.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
