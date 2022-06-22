Redland residents had quite the night answering questions in a quirky quiz raising much needed funds to transport hospital patients.
The Mater Private Hospotal Redland Auxiliary Trivia Night was held at the Redland Sporting Club on June 10, with tables decorated with their best "Q" theme in celebration of Queensland Day.
Advertisement
All up 126 people donned imaginative outfits to fit the theme, with the Benfer family one of the winning tables for their Qantas look.
The Quiz master set up plenty of "Q" questions and even included a "Watch your P's and Q's" section.
The Mater Private Hospital Redland Auxiliary is raising funds for a modified motor vehicle to transport patients to appointments and provide home visits before rehabilitation patients can be discharged.
The vehicle will be modified to accommodate patients in wheelchairs and those with other mobility issues.
The Auxiliary has been running for the last 20 years and has funded items to make patient stays at the hospital quicker, easier and more comfortable.
The group has raised more than $130,000 for patient chairs of the oncology unit, a treadmill for the rehabilitation unit and overnight chairs and beds for palliative care patients' loved ones.
The Mater Private Hospital Redland's annual fundraising events include a pie drive, trivia night, fashion parade and Christmas market.
For more information or to get involved contact Neith Rainbow at evansabove17@gmail.com.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.