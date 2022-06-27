Redland City Bulletin

Redlands triathletes tested at Cairns Ironman

JC
By Jeremy Cook
Updated June 27 2022 - 7:09am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IRONMAN: Garrett McDuling finished the Cairns Ironman in 11 hours and 56 minutes with the support of his mum and son, Cooper. Picture: supplied.

In what shaped up to be a real test of mental and physical fortitude, Redlands triathletes flew to North Queensland to compete in the Cairns Ironman this month.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jeremy Cook

Journalist

I'm a journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, the Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times. I've previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio covering politics, social justice and local community news.

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.