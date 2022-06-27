In what shaped up to be a real test of mental and physical fortitude, Redlands triathletes flew to North Queensland to compete in the Cairns Ironman this month.
Known as the Race in Paradise, the Cairns Ironman was held on June 12 and consisted of a 3.8km, 180km bike ride and a 42.2km run.
Advertisement
The Ironman events are considered some of the most difficult one-day sporting events in the world. Participants who complete the triathlon within 17 hours are designated an 'Ironman'.
Redlands triathlete Garret McDuling completed only his second full Ironman, finishing with a time of 11 hours, 56 minutes and 38 seconds.
Fellow Redlands triathlete Phil Stoneman finished eighth in his age group in the Ironman 70.3, marking a fruitful day for Redlands athletes and the Redland Cycling and Multisport Club (RCMC).
McDuling said the event was a mental battle as much as a physical one.
"They say it's a life changing experience and I don't quit many things, but honestly halfway through I was really ready to throw the towel in," he said.
"When you get close to the end that's when it all sinks in."
McDuling's mum, wife and children flew up to Cairns to cheer him to the finish line.
"It's massively rewarding and especially if you've got family there who can share it with you. It makes it special and makes all those hours worthwhile," he said.
The nature of Ironman preparation involves training for three events which made it hard for McDuling and many other competitors having to juggle family and work commitments.
"You have to try and balance your family life with all your training, so that's what makes it hardest," he said.
He said training with RCMC made him enjoy his preparation.
"Just training with a group of people that are like-minded who are going through what you're going through is brilliant."
I'm a journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, the Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times. I've previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio covering politics, social justice and local community news.
I'm a journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, the Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times. I've previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio covering politics, social justice and local community news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.