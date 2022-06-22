TALENTED Redlands athlete Paige Leonhardt has overcome disappointment in Tokyo to win a gold medal in the 100m butterfly at the World Para Swimming Championships.
The Thornlands young gun narrowly missed out on gold at the Paralympics last year but is now the world champion and has set a new Oceania record in the process.
Leonhardt also took home silver medals in the 100m individual breaststroke and 4x100m mixed relay at the championships held in Portugal this month.
The Australian team narrowly missed gold in the relay event, losing out to Great Britain by a mere 0.01 seconds.
Leonhardt's mum Tanya said she did not let one disappointing race at Tokyo - sixth place in the 100m individual breaststroke - stand in her way of a return to the podium.
"In her interview she said she would come back stronger and she did exactly this," she said.
"What an extraordinary experience for Paige to better her international performances since the Paralympics in Tokyo last year."
Leonhardt linked up with a new coach Harley Connolly at Belgravia Swim Club in October 2021.
Her mum said the new coach deserved as much credit as Paige for her achievements since the Paralympics.
"The athlete-coach relationship since the pair joined after Tokyo in October 2021 speaks volumes ...," Ms Leonhardt said.
"It takes a village, this includes strength and conditioning coaches as well."
The Australian team created history at the championships, with every eligible athlete bringing home a medal from Potugal.
It is the first time an Australian swimming team has achieved the feat.
Leonhardt's dedication to the sport is evident through the long trips she makes from Thornlands to Burpengary for training.
Ms Leonhardt said that routine took place several times a week.
"Paige is goal-driven and motivation is the key," she said. "We look forward to having her return home for a well earned short break."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
