Paige Leonhardt swims to 100m butterfly gold medal at World Para Swimming Championships

JC
By Jordan Crick
June 22 2022 - 5:00am
NUMBER ONE: Redlands swimmer Paige Leonhardt has clinched gold at the World Para Swimming Championships. Photo: supplied

TALENTED Redlands athlete Paige Leonhardt has overcome disappointment in Tokyo to win a gold medal in the 100m butterfly at the World Para Swimming Championships.

JC

Jordan Crick

Journalist

Journalist

