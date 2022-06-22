Redland City Bulletin

Hot rods return to Redland Showgrounds for Greazefest in July

JC
By Jordan Crick
June 22 2022 - 9:00pm
RETRO SHOW: Greazfest is returning to the Redland Showgrounds from July 29. Photo: Mark Greenmantle

HOT ROD and rockabilly fans are expected to flood to the Redland Showgrounds in July when Greazefest returns after two years of COVID interruptions.

