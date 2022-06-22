HOT ROD and rockabilly fans are expected to flood to the Redland Showgrounds in July when Greazefest returns after two years of COVID interruptions.
A snap lockdown meant last year's event was cut short, but the 2022 edition looks set to go ahead without a hitch as life begins returning to normal.
Texas-based country and rockabilly performer Jesse Dayton will headline a packed entertainment program at the three day event.
Melbourne-based band The Detonators and New South Wales rockabilly trio The Flattrakkers will also take to the stage, along with a host of Queensland artists.
Other entertainment lined-up for the retro gathering includes pin-up parades, art exhibitions, tiki carvers, markets and two days of hot rod displays.
Event director Lori Lee Cash said rockabilly and hot rod fans were eager to get back together at Greazefest after two years of lockdowns and false starts.
"People have been anticipating this weekend for two years, planning their outfits, working on their hot rods and making their travel plans to get together with their friends throughout Australia," she said.
More than 400 vehicles from the 1930s to 1960s will be on display at the show across Saturday and Sunday. Visitors can expect to see hot rods, muscle cars, vintage motorbikes and lowrider bicycles.
This year's markets will feature more than 100 stalls selling things like rockabilly clothing, automobilia, artwork, music, hair grease and cowboy boots.
Greazefest pinups will grace the stage on Saturday and Sunday for two parades, one of which will feature pinups in their finest western wear, fringed dresses, silver buckles and boots.
Adult tickets range in price from $15-$35, while a teenage ticket costs $5 and kids under 12 are free.
Redland Showgrounds are based the corner of Long Street and Smith Street, Cleveland. On-site parking will be available.
Gourmet food stalls and licenced bars will also operate across the three day show.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
