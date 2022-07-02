LONG-SERVING Muddies Cricket Club president Donna Cairns is being remembered as a respected leader and passionate youth advocate after passing away last month aged 55.
The long-time Redlands resident - who earned the nickname Mrs Cricket - was well known for her work with Muddies at Birkdale, where she spent eight years as club president.
Friends are remembering Cairns as a "caring and nurturing" woman who commanded deep respect in the Redlands community and loved her family dearly.
She started with the committee at Muddies Cricket Club in 2010 before moving into the president role in 2014, where her "inclusive" leadership focused on young cricketers.
Muddies vice president and close friend Tim Stevens said Cairns was a much-loved and dedicated president, who stood out because of her passion for the club and constant push for equality in the sport.
"She was very humble in her demeanor, which made her a very powerful leader, one who would lead from the front and encourage others to follow even when she had conflicting priorities," he said.
"I think the trait that I most admired about Donna, was that she was one of the most organised people I have ever met.
"To most, the amount of work this lady got through would seem insurmountable, but somehow, she made it look effortless."
Cr Tracey Huges said Cairns had touched the lives of many families across the Redlands.
"Her family in their darkest moments took the time to consider others and Donna has become a life saver, successfully donating organs to three desperate families," she said.
"Donna was my friend, my resident and my go to person, as she was for so many people."
Mr Stevens said Donna had the respect of children, seniors, the committee and other club members at Muddies.
"There are hundreds of young men and women who know, love and respect her for the time and effort she put into their lives in a belief that the youth are the key to change ...," he said.
"Donna had a rapport with the senior players in our club, most of which had come through the junior ranks, a connection that was so special, it would always bring a smile to my face.
"She was treated with such respect and admiration by all players and if there was anyone misbehaving, a raised eyebrow or a stern word would be enough to quash the antics."
Cairns is survived by husband Graham and her two sons, Ryan and Liam.
A funeral was held to remember Cairns at Birkdale Multi Sports Club, Judy Holt Reserve, last month.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
