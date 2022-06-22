Redland City Bulletin
Photos

Tireless volunteers thanked in annual celebration at Raby Bay

EL
By Emily Lowe
Updated June 23 2022 - 6:16am, first published June 22 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
OUR HEROES: Roger Brady, Pam Tranter, Adele Aitkin and Terry Manton were recognised at the STAR Community Services Celebration of Volunteers. Picture: supplied.

Volunteers who go out of their way for the Redland community were acknowledged for tireless efforts to help others in an annual celebration at the weekend.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EL

Emily Lowe

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.