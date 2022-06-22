Volunteers who go out of their way for the Redland community were acknowledged for tireless efforts to help others in an annual celebration at the weekend.
Four volunteers were recognised at the STAR Community Services Celebration of Volunteers on Saturday, June 18.
Redland City Deputy Mayor Julie Talty and and STAR Board member Col Sutcliffe presented the Volunteer of the Year awards to dedicated volunteers Pam Tranter, Roger Brady, Adele Aitken and Terry Manton.
Ms Tranter established the Cleveland Forum Club 20 years ago after statewide roles with Forum Communicators including state president and is now secretary of the Cleveland group.
She regularly presents workshops for members and the public to share her knowledge and skills to encourage people to speak confidently in public.
She has also helped not-for-profit organisations Night Ninjas, Redlands Cancer Council, Bay FM Radio and Redlands U3A.
Mr Brady has volunteered with the Redland Community Centre for almost 11 years as part of the emergency relief program helping residents in crisis.
He has overcome age barriers and health issues to help others in any way he can and is dedicated to service his community.
Ms Aitken volunteered Meals on Wheels Cleveland as a meal driver, went on to become the secretary and is now a board member of Mealst on Wheels Busbane South hub.
Mr Manton joined STAR Community Services in his spare time during retirement.
He delivered hampers to lonely people during the organisation's Christmas Appeal and supports everyday administrative duties at the office.
On the day, there were live performances by the Redlands Sporting Club Pipe Band, Redlands Modern Country Music Club, Redland City Ukuleles, Fold Redlands Band and sisterMister, as well as family activities.
More than 45 community organisations and groups held information booths, stalls, coffee carts and raffles at the annual event at Raby Bay Harbour.
Brisbane Broncos fans got a memorable photo opportunity with special player, Darius Boyd and mascot Broncos Buck.
A laser display by Mr Fireworks was unforgettable for the crowd of locals which showed up to support their volunteers.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
