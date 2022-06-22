The Lions Club of Capalaba has welcomed a new president at its first annual changeover event in three years.
Christine Cufflin stepped into the top role with the community group and inducted the board of directors for 2022-23 on June 18.
Ms Cufflin joined the club two years ago after her daughters joing their school's Leos Club.
"All three girls participated in the Youth of the Year competition and Nicole also received a very generous high school scholarship from Lions Capalaba, which supported her financially through her final three years of schooling," she said.
"I wanted to give back to the local community and show my gratitude for the wonderful opportunities the Lions Club gave my girls."
She said she was excited to start the role and was looking forward to working with local members of the government.
"It's important that the Lions continue maintaining our presence in the local community and there are so many opportunities for us to collaborate and work on joint projects with you," Ms Cufflin said.
Local organisations the Lions Medical Research Foundation (LMRF), Sailability Bayside, Redland Community Centre and Redland Museum attended the changeover and were given checks ranging from $1,000-$5,000 to support their work.
Sailability Bayside runs sailing trips from Manly for people with a disability, and were awarded a $5,000 cheque.
This year alone, the Lions Club of Capalaba has donated a staggering $174,000 to the local community, most notably $58,000 to LMRF who provide funding for health and cancer research.
Raffle tickets sold at the Changeover event raised over $400, which will be donated to the Redland City Animal Shelter to buy blankets, food and toys for the animals.
Ms Cufflin said these efforts would continue to support vulnerable people in the Redlands community
"What I love most about this club are the members," Mrs Cufflin said.
"The members who have continued to serve over the years, are open to new ideas and change, and are versatile in their projects and activities.
"We all share a common goal - to serve the community."
To learn more about joining the Capalaba Lions Club, contact Christine Cufflin via the Lions Club of Capalaba Facebook page or call club secretary Armin Stintmann on 0411 716 679.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
