Redland City Bulletin

Capalaba Lions Club to be led by new president Christine Cufflin

EL
By Emily Lowe
Updated June 23 2022 - 12:37am, first published June 22 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LION PRIDE: Current president Christine Cufflin, State member for Capalaba Don Brown, vice president John Gadd and immediate past president Graham Ericksen. Picture: supplied.

The Lions Club of Capalaba has welcomed a new president at its first annual changeover event in three years.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EL

Emily Lowe

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.