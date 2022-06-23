Redland City Bulletin

Woman allegedly punched in face during home invasion at Sheldon

JC
By Jordan Crick
June 23 2022 - 1:00am
EMEGRENCY: A woman was allegedly punched in the face during a home invasion at Sheldon.

POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a woman was allegedly punched in the face during a daytime home invasion at Sheldon on Wednesday.

JC

Jordan Crick

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au

