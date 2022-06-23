POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a woman was allegedly punched in the face during a daytime home invasion at Sheldon on Wednesday.
The woman, aged in her 40s, was left with bruises and cuts after the incident and had to be taken to Redland Hospital for treatment.
Advertisement
Police say two men entered the property on Mount Cotton Road about midday on June 22 and spent half an hour searching the home.
One of the men allegedly grabbed the woman and punched her in the face as she tried to flee the scene.
She was home alone at the time of the incident.
Anyone with dashcam footage from Mount Cotton, Lyndon and Greenfield roads between 11am-3pm on Wednesday is urged to contact police.
Read more local news here
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.