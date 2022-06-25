The Fair Work Commission's decision to increase the minimum wage by 5.2 per cent from July 1 could not have come at a better time for millions of workers now guaranteed $812.60 a week, or $21.38 an hour.
While the percentage has been criticised by employers, the quantum is quite small. It is just one dollar an hour more, or an extra $40 a week.
For most Australians, including the bosses arguing for any increase to be kept in the 2.5 to 3 per cent range, this is not much. It is the price of a pub meal or a good bottle of red. It wouldn't even buy a packet of cigarettes or a rump roast.
But it means a lot for those individuals and families on struggle street who will start receiving the money a fortnight from now. It is almost half a tank of fuel for a small car. It is the difference between leaving the heater off or being able to turn it on. It will make it possible to buy a child a new pair of shoes or go on a school excursion.
While Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was slammed by Scott Morrison and Bowman MP Henry Pike during the election campaign for supporting a minimum wage increase that kept pace with inflation, the PM was the one who was smiling on Wednesday.
There is no doubt his government's submission asking that the Fair Work Commission's expert panel "ensure that the real wages of low-paid workers do not go backwards" had an influence on this outcome. So, too, did the ACTU's push for a 5.5 per cent increase in both the minimum wage and modern award minimum wages.
These were in stark contrast to the Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Australian Industry Group. The ACCI thought a 3 per cent increase - a cut in real wages of more than 2 per cent - would have been "balanced and responsible". The Australian Industry Group, in what appears to be a "let them eat cake" moment, argued that the 0.5 per cent increase in superannuation to take effect on July 1, and the increase in the low- and middle-income tax offset, is already going to boost the coffers of the 2.4 million Australians, two-thirds of whom are women, on the lowest wage tier.
It is hard not to form the view some in the business community would be happy to keep wages below the inflation rate forever, with government stepping in to offer occasional cost-of-living relief. That's simply not fair for millions of Australians, many in the Redlands, who are on the minimum wage.
