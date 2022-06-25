These were in stark contrast to the Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Australian Industry Group. The ACCI thought a 3 per cent increase - a cut in real wages of more than 2 per cent - would have been "balanced and responsible". The Australian Industry Group, in what appears to be a "let them eat cake" moment, argued that the 0.5 per cent increase in superannuation to take effect on July 1, and the increase in the low- and middle-income tax offset, is already going to boost the coffers of the 2.4 million Australians, two-thirds of whom are women, on the lowest wage tier.

