Redland Bay rock band Beddy Rays have marked a whirlwind few years with the announcement of a national tour to coincide with the launch of their debut album.
Their self-titled debut album will officially be released on July 29 and will be promoted by an exclusive album launch show at Redland Bay Community Hall on July 16.
The band's music has been described as "rollicking coastal punk rock" by youth radio station Triple J with their energetic live shows earning them slots on some of Australia's biggest festivals.
Their album launch show at the Community Hall in July will give locals an exclusive opportunity to hear the album before anyone else.
Lead guitarist Lewis McKenna said the new album was a collection of new and old songs that celebrate what the band is about.
"It's mostly just about mateship and stuff like that, and basically just having a good time as well. It's pretty much just a big mixed bag of lollies," said Lewis.
For Lewis, the chance to play a home show in Redland Bay was an opportunity to pay tribute to their roots.
"We thought what's a good way to promote the album, we never really get a chance to play in Redland Bay, so we thought why not make something of our own and do a bit of a Reddy Bay Community Hall show," said Lewis.
"We used to go to high school parties there back in the day and it's basically just a good way to promote the album and give back to our community that we grew up in."
It honestly doesn't feel real in a way because it sort of feels like it's happened overnight.- Lewis Mckenna
The band's adoration for where they grew up should be of no surprise to their loyal fanbase.
The band members have been known to wear their roots on their sleeves, having all met in Redland Bay as young children in primary school.
The band are made up of childhood friends Jackson Van Issum on lead vocals and guitar, Lewis Mckenna on lead guitar, Bradley O'Connor on Bass and Benjamin Wade on drums.
The four mates grew up playing footy and music together before starting the band once finishing high school. The name Beddy Rays is even a play on Reddy Bay, a popular abbreviation for the area.
The band's blistering upward trajectory has propelled the Redland Bay locals onto the national stage in only a short matter of time.
In 2020, the band's single Sobercoaster was voted into the Triple J Hottest 100 at number 57.
Last year, the band played Brisbane's Riverstage, opening for ARIA award winners Violent Soho. The band's success has even earnt them slots on some of Australia's biggest festival line-ups.
Later this year, they will play Falls Music and Arts Festival, a major multi-day music festival held annually in Lorne, Byron Bay and Fremantle.
Lewis said he was astounded by the band's rapid success.
"It honestly doesn't feel real in a way because it sort of feels like it's happened overnight," he said.
"Going from opening OzFest down on the Gold Coast, being the first band, on to playing some of the biggest festivals in Australia is an incredible feeling and we're super stoked to be a part of it and we're just lapping it all up while we can."
Starting in August, the band will set off on their national tour, playing venues all around Australia including Brisbane's recently refurbished Princess Theatre on September 2.
I'm a journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, the Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times. I've previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio covering politics, social justice and local community news.
