Redland Bay band Beddy Rays announce debut album amidst meteoric rise

By Jeremy Cook
July 3 2022 - 9:00pm
Redland Bay band Beddy Rays have continued their meteoric rise, announcing a national tour to support their debut album. Picture supplied.

Redland Bay rock band Beddy Rays have marked a whirlwind few years with the announcement of a national tour to coincide with the launch of their debut album.

