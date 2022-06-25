Redland City Bulletin

Redland City Council record capital spend cops criticism as rates rise 4.72 per cent

JC
By Jordan Crick
June 25 2022 - 5:00am
Redland City Council Mayor Karen Williams outlines the 2022-23 budget's major projects.

THREE councillors have questioned the spending announced for major capital projects in Redland City Council's $396 million budget, as residents are hit with a 4.72 per cent rate rise.

