Redlands Darts Association teams had great performances in regional playoffs last week as the club's doubles and trebles competitions wrapped up.
Men's and women's teams finished highly at the South Queensland Inter-cities Cities Regional playoff last weekend.
The mens team with captain Danielle Hodder, Jeremy Fagg, Laurie Loch, Dominic Faye, Adam Moodle, Ian Martin and Ben Justice won their competition.
The women's team with captain Karlene Fahey, Amanda Loch, Melina Van Den Kieboom, Sharon Walker, Ann Leslie, Lea Smith and Christine Patterson but took second place on countback.
Both teams as have qualified to represent Redlands Darts Association in the finals in July.
The club also ended the season with the Closed Doubles Championship last Wednesday night with some exciting moments including a 122 finish by Sharon Walker completed by bullseye.
In the mixed trebles closed competition Laurie Loch, Amanda Loch and Chris Krabbe won against Christine Patterson, Darren Hanson and Russell Smith.
The new season starts next week with 21 teams competing across three divisions.
There are still teams in need of new players so if you are interested in playing please contact Ann on 0409265263.
Mens division 1 winners: Laurie Loch and Chris Krabbe
Mens division 2 winners: Mat Hockey and Phil Thompson
Mens division 3 winners: Gavin Gilchrist and Brendan Moelands
Women's doubles winnersa: Lorraine Burn and Sharon Walker
Laurie Loch, Amanda Loch and Chris Krabbe
