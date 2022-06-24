Redland City Bulletin
Photos

Summer darts season wraps up as champs take regional playoffs

By Amanda Henley
Updated June 24 2022 - 5:47am, first published 5:00am
ON TOP: Mixed trebles winners Chris Krabbe, Laurie Loch and Amanda Loch. Picture: supplied.

Redlands Darts Association teams had great performances in regional playoffs last week as the club's doubles and trebles competitions wrapped up.

