Redland City Bulletin

Eastern Australian energy crisis prompts calls for solar transition

JC
By Jeremy Cook
June 28 2022 - 5:00am
POWER COSTS: Redlands Coast Chamber of Commerce President said businesses in the region have been struggling to keep up with rising power costs.

Calls to transition to renewable energy have grown after several states on Australia's east coast were put at risk of blackouts following several days of market volatility.

Jeremy Cook

I'm a journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, the Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times.

Local News

