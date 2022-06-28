Calls to transition to renewable energy have grown after several states on Australia's east coast were put at risk of blackouts following several days of market volatility.
In an unprecedented move, the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) last week seized control of the east coast energy market for the first time in its history after surging power prices prompted generators to reduce their output.
The AEMO's market intervention has prompted fresh calls from energy experts to transition to renewable sources of energy such as solar.
Head of Batteries at Smart Energy Joel Power said the global energy crisis has exposed Australia's fossil fuel dependency.
"It's shown how exposed our fossil fuel market is to global shakes and if we want to be less exposed to things like that, then harnessing the vast wealth of renewable energy potential out there in Australia needs to be our number one priority," he said.
In recent months, rising gas and electricity bills have added pressure to households already grappling with cost of living hikes on fuel and groceries.
Mr Power called on Australians to invest in solar panels to save money and take control over their power bills.
"Unfortunately, with what's happening in the national electricity market, the consumer is the one that's going to have to pay for it in the end, prices will rise as they trickle down and people will have much higher electricity bills," he said.
"The best way to insulate yourself from those rising electricity bills is to reduce your exposure by getting a solar and battery system."
Many businesses have felt the full impact of the energy crisis as rising power costs add to the pain already caused by rising inflation.
Redlands Coast Chamber of Commerce President Rebecca Young said businesses in the region had done what they can to reduce their fossil fuel dependency.
"I definitely know a lot of businesses are transitioning to solar, mine being one of them," she said.
"We have a lot of mum and dad businesses here in Redlands, so I think for those types of businesses they're dealing with it [power costs] on a personal front."
Ms Young said rising power costs have added fuel to a business climate that is struggling to keep up with rising costs.
"It's kind of tough for our businesses out there at the moment," Ms Young said.
"We see it in our power costs, our fuel bills ... It all adds up. I don't think businesses have really felt all those effects just yet, but it's coming," she said.
Mr Power said the demand for solar has soared recently as people look to cut their bills.
"We've seen almost a 100% increase in our inquiries and orders, and a lot of our existing customers are coming back asking for a battery," he said.
"Recent events have been a real tipping point for people to invest in battery storage technology."
I'm a journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, the Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times. I've previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio covering politics, social justice and local community news.
