Redland Hospital will get 28 new beds in a record spend for health in Queensland's budget 2022-23 on top of 32 beds and an ICU promised in a stage one upgrade for the hospital in 2020.
Oodgeroo MP Mark Robinson says the 23.6 billion health investment is not enough to address the health crisis and that promises for upgrades to Redland Hospital remained unfulfilled
Advertisement
In a record health spend for the government, Redland Hospital will receive $25 million for the new beds in addition to the expansion project announced in September 2020, for a total of 60 new beds.
The upgrades were initially expected to be completed in late 2022.
The 2022-23 budget promises $9.78 billion in funding over six years for the Capacity Expansion Program, which will build three new hospitals, a new Queensland Cancer Centre and 11 hospital expansion projects, not including the Redlands, across Queensland.
Member for Redlands Kim Richards said plans for the Redland Hospital expansion were progressing and that the government was "pressing ahead" with the project.
She did not say if it would be completed by the initial estimated time of completion.
"The State Budget handed down this week includes $25 million to fast track an extra 28 beds at Redland Hospital, an increase in bed capacity of almost 15 per cent," she said.
"We are also pressing full steam ahead with the $62 million stage one expansion of Redland Hospital including a new Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and 37 additional beds and the new seven level, $52 million hospital carpark.
"We are continuing to progress the detailed business case study for the full expansion of Redland Hospital.
"In addition to these investments, we are also building a new $40 million satellite hospital in Redlands with construction now well underway."
Ms Richards said the satellite hospital was one of many commitments designed to ease pressure on Redland Hospital.
"Last year we announced an additional 11 paramedics for the Southern Moreton Bay Islands and there is currently a new ambulance ferry under construction," she said.
Oodgeroo MP Mark Robinson suggested it would take another seven years for Labor's budget to address a health crisis.
"Despite all the new and increased taxes, the Budget is unclear about when the Redland Hospital upgrade will be completed, including the promised ICU and 32 bed ward."
"Who knows how long before the Redland Hospital ICU and new beds will be fully operational."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.