Redland Hospital to get 28 beds in Queensland record health spend

By Emily Lowe
June 25 2022 - 9:00pm
MORE BEDS: Redland Hospital will get 28 new beds on top of 32 promised in an expansion project announced in 2020. Picture: Emily Lowe.

Redland Hospital will get 28 new beds in a record spend for health in Queensland's budget 2022-23 on top of 32 beds and an ICU promised in a stage one upgrade for the hospital in 2020.

