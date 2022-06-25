Redland City Bulletin

Sirromet hosts picnics on stunning Lavender Hill until September

EL
By Emily Lowe
June 25 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RELAX: Sirromet Winery is hosting picnics in its lavender field from June 30 until September. Picture: supplied.

A breathtaking lavender field at Mt Cotton's Sirromet Winery is in bloom in time for Redland residents and visitors to picnic on the hill and soak up the sun this Winter.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EL

Emily Lowe

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.