A breathtaking lavender field at Mt Cotton's Sirromet Winery is in bloom in time for Redland residents and visitors to picnic on the hill and soak up the sun this Winter.
It is the second year the two hour picnics have been offered at Sirromet's Lavender Hill from June 30 until September.
Sirromet Wines marketing director Debbie MacGillivray said plenty of work had gone into making the grounds look and feel like "paradise."
"It's the second year, the second bloom, and it's the beginning of the bloom at the moment so they're all picking up," Ms MacGillivary said.
"It's a really special thing. There's about six really long rows that just arch around and it inspires all the senses with such a beautiful fragrance.
"You walk down the track and the field appears and you can see how beautiful and pretty it is."
She said it was more than just a top view with organised picnics for patrons to sit back and relax in the beauty of the field.
"Between next week and September we're doing picnics from Thursday to Sunday so people can come in and a little picnic area is set up for them in the lavender field."
"They will enjoy a hamper and a bottle of wine so it's a really lovely experience, perfect for special occasions like birthdays, anniversaries and even proposals.
"It's such an Instagrammable place and it's a really lovely opportunity just to have a glass of wine in hand and walk through the lavender."
A Beginning of the Bloom event will kick off the lavender season this Sunday afternoon.
The picnics are available Thursdays and Fridays from 11am-1pm and Saturdays and Sundays from 11am-1pm and 2pm- 4pm.
The price to book is $129 and includes the picnic set up, a bottle of Sirromet Wine, a hamper for two.
Ms MacGillivray said the hampers were generous and could serve more than two if people wanted to come as a group.
Bookings can be made online.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
