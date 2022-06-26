A Russell Island man has been the first prostate cancer patient to receive fast, high-tech radiation therapy close to home in the Redlands.
Rick Steley was the first prostate cancer stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) patient at Icon Cancer Centre Redland.
The process reduces the overall treatment time by delivering high doses of radiation in less than 15 minutes while monitoring prostate motion to ensure dose accuracy.
Mr Steley said he was diagnosed with the cancer when a sudden jump in his prostate was noticed at a routine health check with his GP.
"I didn't have any obvious symptoms. It just goes to show how important it is to have regular health checks."
"My oncologist made it clear that what I had wasn't life threatening because it was picked up so early.
"That meant I only had to have radiation therapy and not chemotherapy, which I was thankful for."
During his lifetime, the 72-year-old spent nine years in the Royal Australian Navy Submarine Service, followed by 21 years with Queensland police and over 20 years in the IT industry.
With his experience in tech, Mr Steley was excited to learn he was a suitable patient for the new treatment close to home.
"It was great when I was told I could have the stereotactic radiation therapy treatment at Redland, as it saved me from having to travel into the city, which is an additional 45 minutes each way," he said.
"Because the team at Redland know I'm an IT nerd, they gave me a guided tour of the equipment, which I was blown away by.
"It's something the team put their hearts and souls into to make sure they get it right."
Mr Steley only needed five short sessions of radiation therapy.
"It seemed like I'd only just started the session and they'd come in and say 'all done'," he said.
"I had no side effects from the radiation therapy. Having worked in the IT industry, I have a lot of faith in the equipment.
"Cancer is unpredictable but I've put my faith in the medical teams and technology and done everything they have advised. That's all you can do," Rick said.
Icon Radiation Oncologist, A/Prof David Pryor said a standard, high precision course of prostate cancer radiation therapy can involve four to eight weeks of daily visits.
"Being able to offer the latest techniques to the local community is an important step in fulfilling our commitment to delivering the best possible cancer care to more patients, closer to home," he said.
