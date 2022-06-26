THE state government budget has been labelled another "rail fail" for Redlands, with limited investment slated for the Cleveland line a decade out from the 2032 Brisbane Olympics.
Transport Minister Mark Bailey defended the budget, saying $1.7 million had been allocated to planning works on the Cleveland line, with $780,000 to be dished out across the 2022-23 financial year.
Advertisement
Budget documents show the state government will have spent about $930,000 on planning by the end of this month, but no funding commitments have yet been made beyond mid-2023.
Rail Back on Track and several residents have lobbied over many years for a line duplication between Cleveland and Manly, long before Brisbane secured the 2032 Olympic Games.
A single track limits capacity for trains running in and out of Brisbane city and is often blamed for delays between the two bayside stations.
A Redland City Council advocacy document endorsed in April this year said rail travel in the Redlands was no longer viable and it was quicker to drive into the Brisbane CBD than travel on public transport.
The Lets Collaborate document, published ahead of the federal election in May, highlighted the Cleveland line as a main connector for people travelling between the proposed Olympics venues at Birkdale and Manly.
"Duplicating the Cleveland rail line will ensure people can travel via rail effectively, reducing reliance on private vehicles and reducing congestion," the report said.
Oodgeroo MP Mark Robinson said the Cleveland line had been forgotten in the latest budget, despite the state government announcing a $3.5 billion rail spend and declaring it a rail revolution for Queensland.
"The Redlands Coast will not receive a single dollar toward the Cleveland line duplication from the so-called rail revolution, leaving Redland commuters stranded at the station in Labor's Rail Fail 2.0," he said.
"With little progress on the Eastern Transitway in recent years and road duplications stuck in the slow lane, the budget fails to address the worsening traffic congestion in the Redlands Coast."
Queensland Rail is set to receive $358 million to replace and renew transport infrastructure, with $142 million to be spent on the state's south-east.
Mr Bailey said the funding allocated to planning on the Cleveland line was allowing the government to look at increasing capacity.
"This evaluation will explore potential solutions to provide additional capacity between Park Road and Cleveland, including consideration of additional passing loops or duplication of sections of the alignment," he said.
"We're also delivering more accessible train stations through our over $500 million station accessibility upgrade program, including Morningside and Buranda."
"This is above our commitment to the Park and Ride improvements planned at Lindum and Birkdale stations, and the ongoing Lindum Precinct Study."
Mr Robinson claimed the state government was not serious about upgrades on the Cleveland line and said the budget had delivered more "misery" for Redlands.
"Labor's so-called rail revolution is more like a rail rip-off for Redland commuters who use the Cleveland line," he said.
Advertisement
"How can you spend so much money just looking at a rail line for over a decade?"
Read more local news here
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.