New gastroenterology equipment at Mater Private Hospital Redland is helping scientists efficiently diagnose digestive system conditions.
The $47,095 endoscopy image processor was funded by community donations during the inaugural Mater Giving Day last year.
Mater Private Hospital Redland Gastroenterology Specialist Dr Dheeraj Shukla uses the equipment on more than 30 patients a week and said it improved visibility and provided surgeons with better-quality images during colonoscopy and endoscopy procedures.
"The equipment assists on many fronts including improving polyp characterisation and identifying changes in the lining of the colon, oesophagus or stomach," Dr Shukla said.
"It is the most up-to-date technology to support the detection and visualisation of lesions and polyps, which has the potential to improve patient outcomes through earlier diagnosis."
Mater Foundation Executive Director Andrew Thomas said the Mater Giving Day fundraiser would run again in 2022 this Wednesday, June 29.
"Mater Giving Day is a 24-hour fundraiser where generous donations made to Mater Foundation will be matched and tripled by donors," Mr Thomas said.
"The funds raised contribute to the improvement of Mater's facilities across Queensland in the same way the endoscopy image processor is enhancing diagnostic care in Redland.
"Whether you dig deep or give a little, every contribution makes a difference and extends the services offered at Mater."
Mater Private Hospital Redland Director of Clinical Services Anne-Marie Judd said the new equipment would give locals access to the latest technology.
"Having the latest image processing technology here at Mater in Redland means our patients can access the same state of the art healthcare they would find in major cities," Ms Judd said.
