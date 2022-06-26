Redland City Bulletin

Mater Giving Day raises funds for vital equipment for hospital

June 26 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mater Private Hospital Redland Gastroenterology Specialist Dr Dheeraj Shukla with the new endoscopy image processor. Picture supplied.

New gastroenterology equipment at Mater Private Hospital Redland is helping scientists efficiently diagnose digestive system conditions.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.