Redlands Mayor Karen Williams admits to drinking before crashing car at Cleveland

By Jordan Crick
Updated June 24 2022 - 9:48am, first published 8:30am
EMERGENY: Mayor Karen Williams was involved in a crash at Cleveland.

MAYOR Karen Williams was behind the wheel of a car that crashed into a tree at Cleveland on Thursday night.

