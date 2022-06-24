MAYOR Karen Williams was behind the wheel of a car that crashed into a tree at Cleveland on Thursday night.
Cr Williams has admitted to drinking several glasses of wine before the incident.
Police were called to the single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Queen and Wellington streets about 9pm.
Cr Williams sustained minor injuries and was taken to Redland Hospital in a stable condition.
Police say the incident was minor and involved a Lexus station wagon running off the road and hitting a tree.
No other people were injured during the incident.
Cr Williams said in a statement she would be seeking counselling and would continue assisting police in their enquiries.
"I am deeply sorry for my actions and am incredibly thankful no one else was involved or injured," she said.
The crash took place just hours after the 2022-23 Redland City Council budget was handed down.
Police say investigations are continuing.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
