Redland City Mayor Karen Williams has withdrawn from the 2032 Brisbane Olympics Committee.
Brisbane Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner said in a Tweet that Cr Williams advised him she would no longer be a member of the Organising Committee for the Olympic Games on Sunday.
Mayor Williams made a public admission last week to being behind the wheel of a car that crashed into a tree at Cleveland on Thursday night after Council handed down its 2022-23 budget.
She has not been charged by police.
"Redlands Mayor Karen Williams has informed me tonight that she won't be continuing as a member of the Brisbane2032 Board," Brisbane Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner said.
"I sincerely thank Mayor Williams who has always been and continues to be a strong advocate for the Games."
He said he would meet with SEQ Mayors on Friday to decide her replacement.
Cr Williams has not commented on the withdrawal at the time of publication.
She said she would not resign from her position as Redland City Mayor which she has held for 10 years.
Cr Williams was the only Olympic Committee member who had been involved with the games since the Olympic pre-feasibility study with the SEQ Council of Mayors in 2015.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
