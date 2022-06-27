Redland City Bulletin

Fish swimming up in the bay as water chills throughout winter

By Michael Des David
Updated June 27 2022 - 6:01am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Redland City resident Ben Simpson catches Tailor and Pike at his favourite fishing spot. Picture supplied.

The beautiful winter days we have been enjoying are ideal conditions for fishing.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.