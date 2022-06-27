The beautiful winter days we have been enjoying are ideal conditions for fishing.
The bay is still producing a few mackerel, however the snapper fishing in the shallow waters has tapered off a bit with the cooler water temperature.
Off the Gold Coast, the 18 and 24-fathom reefs are producing better-quality snapper.
Some anglers have caught trophy snapper by float lining pilchards down the water column.
Those using live baits have also found success and caught mulloway and cobia.
The banana prawns have shown up again, and the bay island locations are seeing the best of the prawns.
I notice plenty of juvenile prawns in the evening around the Coochiemudlo Island jetty with the pike, bream and small trevally feasting on them.
At dusk, the whiting also takes advantage of the abundance of juvenile prawns over the yabbie bank.
It is an experience to fish a yabbie bank at sunset and cast unweighted yabbies to the whiting as they feed.
Tailor catches have been consistent on the Gold Coast beaches and inconsistent around the Redlands Coast.
Results have been very patchy around our coast, and the schools of tailor have not yet turned up in the smooth waters.
Redland City resident Ben Simpson, recently relocated from Victoria, loves living a short walk from his favourite fishing spot.
Ben focuses on catching tailor these cooler months.
His favourite bait is pike; he attributes his success to using a champagne cork to float his bait off the bottom.
This method stops the small fish from taking his bait and is ready for when a tailor swims into the zone.
Raymond Kennedy fished the Hinze Dam; he reports that the water is slowly clearing. He found a few schools of bass and between three of them they tagged seventy-four bass, with Rick Hughes catching the largest at forty-seven cm.
Most fish are between thirty and thirty-four cm, with very few appearing to be in roe. Reports of previously tagged bass re-captured well down the Nerang River. One that Raymond tagged in 2008 was caught 18 km downstream of the original capture.
If you have any fishing questions, photographs of your catch or if you would like a coaching session, please get in touch with Michael at desdavidmichael@gmail.com.
