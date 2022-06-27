REDLAND City Council has released an animation of what it expects the Heinemann Road Sports and Recreation Precinct to look like after stage one works are completed.
Mayor Karen Williams announced on Thursday that the council had budgeted $15 million for the project's first stage during the 2022-23 financial year.
Advertisement
Council has released a video of the multi-million dollar project, showing a BMX track, playground and water play areas are set to be built on the site during stage one works.
The video has been made public as the council reveals it will also spend more than $12 million on the Birkdale Community Precinct this financial year.
A further $20 million will be spent on the Wellington Street and Panorama Drive upgrades.
Cr Williams said the two major projects announced in the budget, including the Heinemann Road precinct, were delivering on the community's wishes.
"The complex multi-stage and multi-year project, being developed in a globally challenging environment, will also give families and visitors a great new location in the south of the city to enjoy the naturally wonderful Redlands Coast with an exciting play experience, picnic areas and trails and bike activity area," she said.
"The play space includes a water play area for cooling down on a hot summer's day, designed to reflect the environmental story of this wonderful site."
Three councillors have spoken out about the money council is set to spend on major projects in the next financial year, raising concerns about a lack of cost forecasts.
Cr Wendy Boglary said she was not willing to accept a 4.72 per cent rates hike and the budget was not appropriate in the current economic climate.
Several sports clubs are set to move to the Heinemann Road precinct, including Redlands Touch Association, Redlands Rugby League Club and Redlands BMX Club.
Redland City Council did not say when stage one works were due to be completed.
Read more local news here
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.