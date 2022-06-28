Redland City Bulletin

Redland City Council chief executive speaks out after Mayor's budget day crash at Cleveland

JC
By Jordan Crick
June 28 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Chesterman says it is business as usual at Redland City Council after the Mayor's budget day crash.

REDLAND City Council chief executive Andrew Chesterman has made a public statement days on from the Mayor's budget day crash, declaring it is "business as usual" for the council.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jordan Crick

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.