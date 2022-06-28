REDLAND City Council chief executive Andrew Chesterman has made a public statement days on from the Mayor's budget day crash, declaring it is "business as usual" for the council.
Mr Chesterman said the council was not aware of any charges being laid after the crash at Cleveland on Thursday, but acknowledged it was an "upsetting time" for the community and council employees.
The chief executive's statement comes as calls mount for Mayor Karen Williams to resign from the city's top job.
Cr Williams has admitted to drinking "several glasses" of wine before crashing a station wagon into a tree at the intersection of Queen and Wellington streets on Thursday night.
The incident came just hours after the $396 million 2022-23 budget was handed down in the council chambers.
The long-serving Mayor has so far resisted calls to quit, instead vowing in a public address that she would work to make the community a "safer place".
No charges have yet been laid and Cr Williams has stated that she will be seeking counselling after the incident.
Mr Chesterman said a small post-budget event was held in the councillor lounge at the Cleveland chambers on Thursday afternoon.
He said most councillors and a small number of council employees attended the event, and it had adhered to council guidelines.
The event came just hours before the Mayor's crash.
Mr Chesterman made clear in the opening line of his statement that it was also an "upsetting time" for the council's employees and stressed they had only attended the post-budget event for a short time.
"Council is aware of a single-vehicle accident occurring on Thursday evening, June 23, involving the Redland City Mayor," Mr Chesterman said.
"Council is not aware of police having laid any charges relating to this accident.
"It is business as usual for council as the organisation continues to deliver it services to the Redlands Coast community."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
