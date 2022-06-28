Redland City Bulletin

Division nine councillor says island budget funds miss the mark

EL
By Emily Lowe
June 28 2022 - 9:00pm
Division nine Councillor Adelia Berridge said Redland City Council was spending too much on large projects in its 2022-23 budget. Picture supplied.

The islands of Redlands Coast have been granted a $20 million tourism and infrastructure boost in the 2022-23 budget, but one councillor says money would be better spent on smaller projects.

EL

Emily Lowe

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.

