The islands of Redlands Coast have been granted a $20 million tourism and infrastructure boost in the 2022-23 budget, but one councillor says money would be better spent on smaller projects.
The $396 million budget funds public transport and tourism projects on the islands, with $8.7 million for the Southern Moreton Bay Islands (SMBI) and $7.4 million for North Stradbroke Island (Minjerribah).
It comes as the council invests a total of $27.7 million into the Birkdale Community Precinct and the Heinemann Road Sports Precinct.
Another $5 million will go towards open space, roads, footpaths and cycleways at Weinam Creek.
Mayor Karen Williams said a majority of projects in council's record $116 million capital expenditure program for 2022-23 would be funded through cash reserves, with rates mainly going into council services.
Cr Williams said the island funding included a $4.1 million investment in the SMBI Ferry Terminals Upgrade on Lamb and Karragarra Islands.
"Another $2.08 million will go towards works at the Lamb and Karragarra Island commuter interchanges as part of council's program to make it easier for residents and visitors to commute and travel to and from the islands," Cr Williams said.
"There is also $1.98 million allocated for the renewal and expansion of the Russell Island Ferry Terminal car park."
Division nine councillor Adelia Berridge was one of three councillors who voted against the budget and said more funding was needed at a grassroots level to bring community amenities up to standard.
"...I'm reminded of a frustrating case I have with a daycare mum asking me for toddler play in a park and she struggles to accept we can't immediately budget for this as it's not a safety issue and will no doubt stay below the line, for quite a while," Cr Berridge said.
"This is not sitting well with me either especially when I see spending next year for more road sealing on the SMBI's or half a million for Way Finding signage.
"I can't explain it's our priority to spend $3 million on a project for open space and more cycleways next year when I can't get basic essentials like toddler play equipment in a neighbourhood park for a day care mum."
She said she would not support the budget because she believed the portfolio of projects was too large.
Projects funded on the SMBI included park upgrades and a footpath link to the ferry terminal on Russell Island, and drainage upgrades and expansions for Macleay Island and Russel Island.
North Stradbroke Island projects will fund tourism and road infrastructure improvements to the Snapper Street pedestrian link stage two and Alfred Martin Way and upgrades to the Dunwich Wastewater Treatment Plant.
The budget will also kick off the Shoreline Erosion Management Plan initiatives on Coochiemudlo Island with $384,000 and $50,000 for Amity Point, North Stradbroke Island.
A further $864,000 has been allocated for fire mitigation on both the SMBI and North Stradbroke Island.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
