The Donald Simpson Community Centre (DSC) has been valued at more than $7 million for enhancing the lives of people living in Redland City, but it needs urgent funds to keep its doors open.
DSC Board chairman Tony Christinson said the figure was found in a Neighbourhood Centres Queensland evaluation of the worth of neighbourhood and community centres across Queensland.
"The total consisted of almost $2 million in improved social life through social connection and $5 million in volunteer effort," he said.
"The figures show how dependent we are on our generous volunteers who perform a wide range of functions at the Centre and we value them enormously."
Mr Christinson said the DSC at Bloomfield Street, Cleveland, catered to people of all ages to host activities and relied on outsider funding.
"In order to continue to provide this significant value to Redland City, the DSC urgently requires the injection of recurrent operational funding," he said.
"Over the last six years, Redland MP, Kim Richards, has successfully negotiated significant one-off funding from the State Government to assist with our operations and these have made an enormous difference".
Mr Christinson called on all levels of government to support the centre's efforts through funding to create updated programs as the Redland population increases to bring the community together.
The DSC will present $2000 of funds raised at the Wink of Pink dinner to the Redlands Centre for Women on Thursday, July 14 at the DSC.
