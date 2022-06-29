AN ALEXANDRA Hills woman who lost her daughter to a crash involving a drink-driver has launched a petition calling for Mayor Karen Williams to be stood down from the city's top job.
Judy Lindsay, who said she had an online meeting with Cr Williams on the night of the crash, felt betrayed after the incident and said she had cut off all contact with the Mayor.
The petition, submitted to the Queensland Parliament, has attracted almost 3000 signatures since it was published on Monday.
Cr Williams has admitted to drinking "several glasses" of wine before running off the road and crashing her car into a tree at the intersection of Queen and Wellington streets on budget night last Thursday.
She has not yet been charged, but has stated that she will be seeking counselling and is helping police with enquiries.
The long-serving Mayor has also admitted to making a "serious error in judgement" in getting behind the wheel of her car after drinking.
"I am deeply sorry for my actions and am incredibly thankful no one else was involved or injured," Cr Williams said.
Ms Lindsay lost her 20-year-old daughter Hayley Russell to a drink-driver in 2009, with the crash taking place only a few kilometres from her home at Alexandra Hills.
Her petition states that the Redlands community has lost confidence in the Mayor and calls on Local Government Minister Steven Miles to dismiss Cr Williams.
"She should have resigned, that's why I have started the petition," Ms Lindsay said. "She betrayed our trust and she put our community in danger.
"I felt so insulted. She not only insulted me, but my daughter, and all the other families [on the Zoom call] and other victims of road trauma in our community."
Capalaba MP Don Brown has been vocal in his calls for the Mayor to resign and has thrown his support behind Ms Lindsay's petition.
"I have worked with Judy for a number of years now on road safety programs ... [and] I know how strongly she feels about road safety and she is very angry," he said.
"I think that is shared by the community."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
