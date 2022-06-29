A Victoria Point retiree has picked up the pen in his free time and discovered a passion for writing and poetry, proving its never too late to try something new.
Quentin Turner-Smith signed up for a poetry course with the University of the Third Age (U3A) because the venue was close to his home.
Poetry tutor Anne McBurnie said although he was never interested in poetry in high school Mr Turner Smith became hooked in the class.
"When the course started, something clicked and he was hooked. He started writing poetry and each week presented a poem to the class," she said.
"By the end of the course in 2019 [I] decided to award him a medal inscribed with the words 'Most Successful Repeat Poet 2019'."
Over the last two years, Mr Turner-Smith has written and published five poetry books of about 200 pages each.
Ms McBurnie said Mr Turner-Smith woke up at about 4.30am everyday and wrote from his desk overlooking the water at Victoria Point.
"His writing encompasses many different subjects and anything at all can be the nucleus of an idea for a poem.
"The topics can be light hearted or serious as in his book, "Passing Clouds," with poems like Drinking Coffee, Depression, In Praise of Aussie Pies, Spring, Affection, Kelly Problem or Hero, and Orchid Advice.
"Two of his poems, in previous books have been published in the Journal of Devon Beekeepers Association. This is a factual poem based on his research."
Ms McBurnie encouraged anyone with some free time and creative ideas to have a go and get involved with U3A.
"Writing poetry is a great form of personal expression. It is also very satisfying and it's something valuable for anyone of any age to take up at any time," she said.
