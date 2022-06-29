Redland City Bulletin
Our People

Victoria Point retiree picks up poetry in his free time

EL
By Emily Lowe
June 29 2022 - 5:00am
Quentin Turner-Smith has written five poetry books in the last two years.

A Victoria Point retiree has picked up the pen in his free time and discovered a passion for writing and poetry, proving its never too late to try something new.

