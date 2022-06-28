Redland City Bulletin

Smoke visible at Redlands and the bay islands during burns

By Emily Lowe
June 28 2022 - 9:00pm
Controlled burning will cause smoke in the air at North Stradbroke Island and Redland Bay this week.

Smoke will be visible across Redlands Coast and the islands tomorrow as annual controlled burns are conducted.

