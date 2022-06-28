Smoke will be visible across Redlands Coast and the islands tomorrow as annual controlled burns are conducted.
Sibelco will carry out the burns south of Kaboora (Blue Lake) off Alfred Martin Way between Wednesday June 29 and Friday July 1 if weather permits.
The burns will be assisted by Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service (QPWS) in joint management with Quandamooka Yoolooburrabee Aboriginal Corporation (QYAC) and Queensland Fire and Emergency Service (QFES) will be assisting with these burns.
As a result, smoke may be seen in the vicinity of Alfred Martin Way, Dunwich, Redland Bay, and the Bay islands.
At the same time, QPWS and QYAC will also conduct burns within the Palm Lagoon and Beehive Ridge areas between Wednesday June 29 and Saturday July 2.
Smoke may be seen in the Amity, Flinders Beach, Point Lookout, Main Beach and Redlands areas.
The burns are part of the annual hazard reduction and conservation management program for parks and forests with the aim of reducing the volume of forest fuels by creating a mosaic pattern of burnt and unburnt areas.
The method helps reduce the intensity of wildfires that follow and provide favourable conditions for natural forest regeneration.
People with respiratory or other health problems should seek medical advice on mitigating the effects of smoke inhalation.
Smoke can decrease visibility on the roads and over water, so it is important that motorists and boaties drive to the conditions.
People are urged to observe all signage, barriers and directions from rangers, and do not enter closed areas.
For more information, please call the Dunwich office of QPWS on 3478 8166.
