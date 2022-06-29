POPULATION growth on Russell Island has jumped more than 30 per cent in just five years, prompting calls for an island high school and other infrastructure upgrades.
Census data released on Tuesday shows the population on the island has grown from 2836 people in 2016 to 3698 last year, outstripping the percentage growth (8.3 per cent) recorded for the whole of Redlands.
Russell Island is seen as a more affordable option to the mainland, with the median house price currently sitting at about $260,000 compared to $690,000 at nearby Redland Bay.
The population increase has led to renewed calls for several upgrades on the bay islands, including reticulated sewerage, more sealed roads and healthcare improvements.
Russell Island Development Association president Ian Olsson said the community was demanding better from the state government and Redland City Council.
"There is no turning back and if there is not an upgrade of the narrow green-seal streets for the additional population, there will be an increased risk of very serious car accidents," he said.
"There is a possibility that these narrow streets will crumble to dust if nothing is done.
"Like established country hubs of Esk, Toogoolawah and Stanthorpe ... the islands now need a high school, community hospital and reticulated sewerage."
Redland City Council announced last week that the islands would benefit from a $20 million investment under the 2022-23 budget, with spending committed for major transport and tourism infrastructure.
Ferry terminal upgrades at Lamb and Karragarra Islands will get $4.41 million, while another $2.08 million will go towards commuter interchange works on the same islands.
Cr Mark Edwards said money had also been allocated in the budget to drainage upgrades across several locations, including Alison Crescent on Russell Island.
Other areas that will receive work include Calm Water Crescent and Panaroo Street on Macleay Island.
"I've also allocated $100,000 from my Community Infrastructure Program for works on the Coast Road Foreshore and the Attunga Street dog off leash area on Macleay Island," he said.
A total of $864,000 will be spent on fire mitigation across the bay islands and North Stradbroke Island.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
