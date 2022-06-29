Fines are likely to be handed out at building sites across Russell and Macleay Islands after targeted building licence and compliance checks by the state building industry watchdog.
Queensland Building and Construction Commission (QBCC) officers visited 37 building sites for licence checks and found a number of illegal building-related offences on the islands.
According to the QBBC a number of potential offences were found including unlicensed building work, non-compliant site signage and contracts with unlicensed persons.
The Commission expects a number of fines and warnings will be issued as it investigates the issues further.
Fines for unlicensed building offences for individuals can range between $2757 for a first offence and up to $34,462.50 if cases go to the magistrates court.
QBCC Commissioner Anissa Levy said compliance orders protected homeowners from potentially defective or dangerous work and levelled the playing field for licensees.
"Unlicensed building work is illegal building work and potentially exposes current and future owners and residents to unacceptable risks," Ms Levy said.
Warnings, fines and education requirements can be handed out depending on the type and severity of an offence.
During the compliance audit, QBCC officers provided building information and advice to builders and property owners.
She said the QBCC would take action against unlicensed individuals at any time after the coordinated and targeted audits on the islands.
"Our licensees are qualified, experienced individuals who must prove their financial status with the QBCC," Ms Levy said.
"These requirements help to ensure that their work will be completed and done to the appropriate standards and codes."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
