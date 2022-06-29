Fuel prices around across South East Queensland have dipped slightly, easing off a peak just shy of the high point reached in March.
The advice for local motorists from RACQ's fuel expert Dr Ian Jeffreys is to fill up if you spot a bargain.
"As of Monday morning, the south east Queensland metropolitan markets are in the final days of the discounting phase of the price cycle and on the cusp of the cheap phase," Dr Jeffreys said.
"With cheaper unleaded petrol becoming more widely available our advice to motorists in Jimboomba is to fill up now if you spot fuel for 205 cents per litre or less, so make sure you're using apps like RACQ's Fair Fuel Finder to track down the best deal you can."
Dr Jeffreys said motorists to the south should still pay attention to fuel prices in other areas, as it could be an opportunity to score a bargain.
"The Beaudesert ULP market does not follow the SEQ price cycle," he said.
"However, Beaudesert motorists still need to be aware of the cycle, because on some days it will be cheaper to buy to close home and others to buy in Brisbane, Logan or the Gold Coast if they're travelling to these areas."
Although it may be tempting to travel further afield to score cheaper fuel, Dr Jeffreys said motorists shouldn't make it their sole reason for travelling.
"In general, RACQ would encourage motorists to combine trips," he said.
"Before you travel to Brisbane, Logan or the Gold Coast check the price comparison sites because on some days, it'll be cheaper to buy fuel close to home and on others at your destination."
The price of diesel continues to climb, and Dr Jeffreys said this is likely to worsen as sanctions on Russia, a major diesel producer, continue to bite.
"Daily average diesel prices continue to trend up across south east Queensland, with a new record reached yesterday of 235.4cpl for Greater Brisbane," he said.
"The ongoing war in Ukraine and the sanctions against Russia continue to put pressure on global prices and this is affecting the diesel price being paid at the bowser."
I am the Journalist for the Jimboomba Times, covering the stories that matter to the community
