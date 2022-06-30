A Redlands family has revealed the extent of ramping for bayside patients as the state government commits billions in its annual budget to support a health system in crisis.
Parliamentary data found 66 per cent of ambulances at Redland Hospital were ramped compared to 15 per cent in 2015.
The Queensland Government's 2022-23 budget includes a record $9.7 billion spend on health, with plans to open new hospitals and expand existing facilities.
Redland hospital will get 28 new beds in the spend on top of 36 beds, and ICU and a five storey car-park as part of an expansion program promised in September 2020.
Redlands MP Kim Richards said the expansion was in the detailed planning stages despite an initial estimated completion in late 2022.
Work has already begun on the Redland Satellite Hospital which will provide services for people in need of non-urgent care to free-up hospital space.
It comes as Wellington Point resident Debbie Swain reveals her 85-year-old mother Mae Ryan was ramped at Redland Hospital for more than three hours while experiencing serious bowel issues on the afternoon of Monday June 13.
"Our ambulance workers waste far too much of their valuable time sitting ramping," Ms Swain said.
"Once inside for a bed, the necessary tests and x-ray results came through the next morning and she was diagnosed with a bowel obstruction and required an emergency operation."
The surgery could not be done at the hospital and Ms Ryan needed to be transferred to another hospital with an ICU.
"Due to my mother having a heart condition it took time the next day to find a bed in any Brisbane hospital for the operation but one was found at QEII," Ms Swain said.
"Her condition worsened and she was put in the high-dependency unit in Redlands and could not be moved until later that night.
"Her operation was then 1pm on the Wednesday."
Ms Swain said issues followed the transfer to QEII.
"It has been very hard for family to be with her during this time outside of Redlands as QEII pharmacy were unable to supply some her medications which we had to dispense and get to her," she said.
"Our mother is receiving excellent care in the QEII and still recovering. She was in ICU for three nights."
Ms Ryan will not be able to return home until at least July 1.
Ms Swain said the issue was not with the staff, but the health system as a whole.
"We had a few scary hiccups and I feel this is due to the long ramping and time taken for her emergency operation which is all not due to health care staff or hospital," she said.
"I feel there is such a sad shortage of facilities and health care workers under the pump."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
