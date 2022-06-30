Aussie rock for a good cause will return to an iconic Redland pub, promising to be bigger and better than ever as entertainment returns post-COVID.
The Great Aussie Rock Afternoon is back in 2022 with classic tunes performed by Aussie Pride Band and special guests at the Grand View Hotel, with funds raised supporting children''s charity Variety.
Advertisement
The Aussie Rock Team, founded by Redland residents Stephen and Sue Whittam, is dedicated supporting the charity since its inception and has helped raise more than $520,000 to the cause.
Variety provides opportunities for children with significant challenges in life.
The Whittams have funded ongoing scholarships to participants in the arts, sports and music areas through the innovative Variety Heart Scholarships.
Some of the children they support have performed at the annual event with Aussie Pride Band.
Mr Whittam said events have become increasingly popular over the years and he was looking forward to seeing them grow, particularly at the next Great Aussie Rock Afternoon.
"The last two events have been incredible and have sold out well ahead of time," he said.
"Each year this means we have to go that extra mile to give people reasons to come back and keep supporting this cause like they have in the past."
"This year we will definitely be re-introducing the larger area and hired stage with a much improved light and sound display."
There will also be kids activities from face painting and play areas to magicians and jugglers as well as raffles prizes and entertainment by Aussie Pride Band.
"These guys always sell out at the Grand View Hotel and draw a loyal following and we are expecting this year to be a massive success after two years of instability in raising funds due to the pandemic," Mr Whittam said.
The band has donated over $42,000 to various charities since forming in 2016.
The event is family friendly with kids welcome. Tickets are $20 per adult (kids 17 years and under are free with paying adults) and all proceeds go towards Variety.
Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.gvh.com.au and following the "What's on" link, then selecting the Eventbrite link or call the Grand View Hotel on (07) 3884 3000 to book your table.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.