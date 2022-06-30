Redland green thumbs will learn how to build cost efficient and productive growing systems at home at the next Redland Organic Growers' meeting.
Permaculture educator and designer Michael Wardle will speak about the practice of permaculture at the group's monthly meeting on Thursday, July 14.
The practice is a practical, low-cost way of developing harmonious growing systems and can be built by anyone, anywhere.
Mr Wardle heads his own company which teaches and delivers permaculture design, ethics and practice in south-east Queensland.
His "Permaculture Primer" presentation will explain the importance of soil improvement and garden layout and will review what plants should be grown in the next few months.
It will cover basic permaculture principles and focusing on getting the most out of the backyard, whatever the size.
Mr Wardle has experience growing his own permaculture garden and said winter was the best time of year to take stock in the garden to make it more productive and sustainable.
He began in permaculture 25 years ago when it launched in Australia. The practice has since spread across the world.
The Redland Organic Growers meet monthly at the Bayside Community Church, corner of Macarthur St and McDonald Rd, Alexandra Hills.
Members can attend for free and visitors pay $5 for entry.
Seedlings, seeds, local honey, preserves and wax wraps will be available for sale before and after the meeting. Light refreshments will be served and people attending are asked to bring finger food to share. Coffee and tea are free.
