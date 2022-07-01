SEVERAL councillors have broken their silence on the Mayor's budget day crash to rubbish claims of a "drinking culture" within Redland City Council.
Council chief executive Andrew Chesterman has defended the organisation in recent days, declaring staff are "getting on with business" for the community during an "upsetting time".
Mr Chesterman on Tuesday confirmed Cr Williams was driving a Redland City Council car when she ran off the road and crashed into a tree at the intersection of Queen and Wellington streets.
He also said three bottles of wine were bought for a post-budget event on Thursday under the council's entertainment and hospitality policy, which he has since asked to be reviewed.
Peter Mitchell is among several councillors who have now spoken out after the Mayor's crash, writing on social media that "drinking culture" accusations were "damaging" and "hurtful".
"Neither these misguided falsehoods nor Thursday's incident should detract from the great work of the organisation ...," he said.
Cr Paul Golle released a statement to the Redland City Bulletin, saying the incident was incentive enough for the long-serving Mayor to take leave while investigations were ongoing.
"As a matter of integrity, I do not condone drink driving and the Mayor - if found to be in breach of the law - will be judged accordingly by the state's legal authorities," he said.
"I can't sit by and watch as the community suffers, losing confidence in their local government.
"It is a matter of integrity that the organisation of Redland City Council continues to deliver services to the community without this dark cloud hanging over our city."
A petition calling on Local Government Minister Steven Miles to dismiss Cr Williams has attracted almost 3500 signatures since it was lodged on Monday.
It comes as calls mount for the Mayor to resign after she admitted to drinking "several glasses" of wine before the crash at Cleveland.
Police have now charged Cr Williams with drink driving and she is due to front Cleveland Magistrates Court on August 1.
Cr Rowanne McKenzie also rubbished "drinking culture" allegations, writing in a statement that they had the potential to damage reputations.
"They also have the potential to erode public confidence in what is a fine and professional organisation with over 1100 employees, many of whom form part of our Redlands Coast community," she said.
Cr Bishop said the council's executive staff had always adhered to safe work and ethical behaviour.
"I do not believe there is a drinking culture within Redland City Council," he said.
Cr Wendy Boglary said some councillors would drink within the chambers, but also denied claims of systemic issues.
"A drinking culture within the council has been mentioned," she said. "No, there isn't a drinking culture; however, some individual councillors do have drinks in the councillor lounge."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
